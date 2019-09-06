Rand firmer on easing trade fears
The rand firmed against the dollar in early trade on Friday on improved risk appetite as trade tensions eased, while stocks were flat.
JOHANNESBURG - The rand firmed against the dollar in early trade on Friday on improved risk appetite as trade tensions eased, while stocks were flat.
By 0721 GMT, the rand was 0.47% firmer at R14.8150, after an overnight close of R14.8850.
The announcement that top negotiators from the United States and China will meet in early October in Washington raised hopes of a possible resolution to the two countries’ trade war that has shaken markets and disrupted the global economy.
“The rand can be expected to remain below R15.00 for the time being. However, any escalation of tension would see the rand rapidly lose ground again,” Bianca Botes, Treasury Partner at Peregrine Treasury Solutions, said in a note.
“The tone of the Fed this evening will also determine the landscape of markets heading into next week.”
In equities, the broader All-Share index inched up 0.03% to 55,491 points at 0732 GMT, while In fixed income, the yield on the benchmark government bond due in 2026 shed 1 basis points to 8.12%.
Popular in Business
-
Ramaphosa: Xenophobia attacks has damaged economy, confidence in SA
-
SA Express still needs more funding, says acting CEO
-
Ndabeni-Abrahams address SABC retrenchments at Zondo Inquiry
-
Motsoeneng interfered in SABC newsroom to protect Zuma, ANC: Pillay
-
Fitch downgrades Hong Kong after months of protests
-
Majority of S.Africans appalled at xenophobic attacks – Mboweni tells WEF
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.