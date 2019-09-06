Ramaphosa: Xenophobic attacks have damaged economy, confidence in SA

The president addressed the nation on Thursday night, focusing on his government’s measures to fight gender-based violence and the condemnation of xenophobic attacks.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said that this week’s xenophobic violence had damaged the economy and confidence in the country.

This week has seen shops, mostly owned by foreign nationals, looted and destroyed while 10 people were killed.

The president said that two of those were immigrants.

He said it was time to work together to end the violence.

"As a nation, let us once again work together to end the violence that has engulfed our streets and damaged our economy and confidence in our country. The criminal justice system is ready to deal with perpetrators of violence, of looting and those who are spreading lawlessness."

