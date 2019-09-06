Ramaphosa: Violence against women is a crime against our common humanity

There were protests against gender-based violence in Parliament this week following the murder of several women and children including UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana and boxer Leighandre Jegels.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday promised swift implementation of measures announced by his government to fight gender-based violence, saying the attacks on women and children had become a crime against humanity.

The president addressed the nation on Thursday night following public pressure for his government to announce plans to fight the scourge.

Ramaphosa’s measures to fight the scourge of gender-based violence included overhauling and making public the national register of sex offenders, opposing bail and parole for perpetrators of such crimes, reviewing laws on domestic violence and establishing provincial emergency response teams to deal with crimes against women and children.

“We have heard the calls of the women of our country for action and for justice. The collective anger, the pain and the fear that these killings have caused must strengthen our resolve to end all forms of violence and abuse perpetrated by men against women,” he said.

The president said there would be a review of gender-based violence cases that were bungled.

“All gender-based violence cases that have been closed or that were not properly investigated must be reviewed.”

Ramaphosa said the government would use every means from the police service, the justice system, social development to school curriculums to strengthen the national response to gender-based violence.

