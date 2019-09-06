Ramaphosa describes Mrwetyana’s death as a watershed moment

Ramaphosa met with Mrwetyana's family in the Eastern Cape on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has described the death of University of Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana as a watershed moment.

Earlier this week, a Post Office employee confessed to raping and murdering Mrwetyana.

Addressing the family, Ramaphosa said: “The death of your daughter and a number of other women who have been killed quite brutally across our nation, especially here in the Eastern Cape, is something that has gotten us to look at gender-based violence in a way that we must say we’ve reached a watershed moment.”'

