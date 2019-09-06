Pityana calls for softening of borders in Africa as WEF summit closes

AngloGold Ashanti chairman Sipho Pityana said that African countries needed to ease their borders as businesses needed easier access to skills on the continent and in the diaspora.

CAPE TOWN - The World Economic Forum on Africa has concluded with calls for greater pan-Africanism and free-flowing trade across borders.

This was one of the key messages from the closing plenary session at the Cape Town International Convention Centre which featured AngloGold Ashanti’s Sipho Pityana.

On Friday, the World Economic Forum turned its focus to the continent’s economic growth, universal healthcare as well as the much-vaunted fourth industrial revolution.

AngloGold Ashanti chairman Sipho Pityana said that African countries needed to ease their borders as businesses needed easier access to skills on the continent and in the diaspora.

He said that rigid borders between countries were holding back trade in Africa, unlike in the European Union.

"We need to soften our borders to enable easy movement of high-end skills and the fact that we don't have skills in abundance and to be able to adapt to technologies that emerge and take advantage of those, we need easy access to skills across the continent."

Pityana also called on all Africans to condemn the recent attacks and looting of foreign-owned shops in South Africa.

"Promotion and protection of investments of Africans in different African economies so that the scourge of what we saw in xenophobic attacks on small businesses in Johannesburg and KwaZulu-Natal should be frowned upon, not only by people in this room but by the African continent in its entirety."