Old Mutual court bid to bar Moyo from returning to work dismissed

Peter Moyo was axed in June after Old Mutual cited a conflict of interest and a breakdown in trust.
JOHANNESBURG - The High Court in Johannesburg on Friday dismissed an application by Old Mutual to prevent its former CEO Peter Moyo from returning to work.
In July, judge Brian Mashile found that his dismissal was unlawful and ordered the insurer to reinstate him on a temporary basis. However, the company declined forcing Moyo to return to work.
Judge Mashile dismissed the application with costs.
