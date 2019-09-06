Old Mutual court bid to bar Moyo from returning to work dismissed

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
Go

Old Mutual court bid to bar Moyo from returning to work dismissed

Peter Moyo was axed in June after Old Mutual cited a conflict of interest and a breakdown in trust.

FILE: Peter Moyo in the Johannesburg High Court on 18 July 2019. Picture: Nthakoana Ngatane/EWN
FILE: Peter Moyo in the Johannesburg High Court on 18 July 2019. Picture: Nthakoana Ngatane/EWN
14 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The High Court in Johannesburg on Friday dismissed an application by Old Mutual to prevent its former CEO Peter Moyo from returning to work.

Moyo was axed in June after Old Mutual cited a conflict of interest and a breakdown in trust.

In July, judge Brian Mashile found that his dismissal was unlawful and ordered the insurer to reinstate him on a temporary basis. However, the company declined forcing Moyo to return to work.

Judge Mashile dismissed the application with costs.

Timeline

Popular in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA