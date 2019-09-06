NPA authorises prosecution of Malema, Ndlozi for alleged assault

The decision to prosecute follows recent threats by lobby group AfriForum that if it there were no developments soon, they would approach the courts to compel the NPA to act.

PRETORIA - The National Prosecuting Authority has authorised the prosecution of EFF leader Julius Malema and party spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi for allegedly assaulting a police officer.

The incident took place last year at the funeral of ANC stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

The decision to prosecute follows recent threats by lobby group AfriForum that if it there were no developments soon, they would approach the courts to compel the NPA to act.

In the letter that Eyewitness News has seen, the NPA states that Malema and Ndlozi must be be charged and prosecuted on a charge of common assault.

It is alleged the pair attacked a police officer when he prevented a vehicle the pair were traveling in from entering the cemetery where Madikizela-Mandela was being buried.

This was because it had not been authorised to enter the cordon.

Private prosecutor Gerrie Nel: "We welcome the NPA's decision to prosecute. We think it is regrettable that this only happened after we put pressure on them just to fulfill their constitutional mandate. Certainly, we will follow this matter and monitor it to ensure that justice is done."

It’s not yet known when the pair will be summonsed to appear in court.