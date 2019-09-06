Nigeria will seek compensation for damaged properties in SA attacks

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
Go

Nigeria will seek compensation for damaged properties in SA attacks

Shortly after he appeared before the National Assembly on Friday, Minister Onyema indicated that Nigeria would be seeking compensation for business destroyed in the latest attacks.

Burnt shops and buildings at the Tshwane protest in the CBD on Wednesday, 28 August 2019. Picture: Bonga Dlulane/EWN
Burnt shops and buildings at the Tshwane protest in the CBD on Wednesday, 28 August 2019. Picture: Bonga Dlulane/EWN
one hour ago

ABUJA – Nigeria says it will be seeking compensation from South Africa for the businesses damaged in this week's attacks in this country.

A number of shops owned by foreigners were looted in Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni.

But Nigeria's foreign affairs, Geoffery Onyeama, says several reports of Nigerians dying in South Africa are untrue.

The clarification by the Nigerian government followed several online reports and videos which indicated that several Nigerians were killed in the latest xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

Shortly after he appeared before the National Assembly on Friday, Minister Onyema indicated that Nigeria would be seeking compensation for business destroyed in the latest attacks.

“We know for a fact that no Nigerian life has been lost, so we are extremely concerned now to ensure that there will adequate compensation for the property that has been lost and damaged.”

Timeline

Popular in Africa

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA