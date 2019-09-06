Nigeria will seek compensation for damaged properties in SA attacks
Shortly after he appeared before the National Assembly on Friday, Minister Onyema indicated that Nigeria would be seeking compensation for business destroyed in the latest attacks.
ABUJA – Nigeria says it will be seeking compensation from South Africa for the businesses damaged in this week's attacks in this country.
A number of shops owned by foreigners were looted in Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni.
But Nigeria's foreign affairs, Geoffery Onyeama, says several reports of Nigerians dying in South Africa are untrue.
The clarification by the Nigerian government followed several online reports and videos which indicated that several Nigerians were killed in the latest xenophobic attacks in South Africa.
“We know for a fact that no Nigerian life has been lost, so we are extremely concerned now to ensure that there will adequate compensation for the property that has been lost and damaged.”
