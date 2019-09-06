Namibian President Geingob: It is not for me to judge Mugabe’s legacy
Mugabe died at the age of 95 while in Singapore seeking treatment
JOHANNESBURG - Namibian President Hage Geingob on Friday said it was not for him to judge the legacy of Zimbabwe’s former President Robert Mugabe.
There's been mixed reaction to the former leader's death.
While others have hailed him as a true statesman, others have slammed his legacy as one of corruption and violence
Speaking outside the World Economic Forum in Cape Town, Geingob said Mugabe led a full life and will be remembered.
He said Mugabe played a crucial role in the liberation of not only Zimbabwe but the entire continent from colonial rule.
“The world also lost a statesman. So, 95 years is a long time and in my culture, we celebrate. We don’t say he died. So, we’re celebrating this guy and his legacy. He was a good freedom fighter and did not compromise.”
VIDEO: Robert Mugabe dies at 95
