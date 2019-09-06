View all in Latest
Murdered Ayakha Jiyane’s peers remember her in moving tribute

Jiyane's mother watched emotionally as the Pinetown Girls High School choir sang an emotional tribute to their friend and leader who was killed together with her three siblings.

The memorial service for Ayakha Jiyane at the Pinetown Girls High School on 6 September 2019. Picture: EWN
The memorial service for Ayakha Jiyane at the Pinetown Girls High School on 6 September 2019. Picture: EWN
one hour ago

DURBAN – Learners at the Pinetown Girls High School have paid an emotional tribute to their peer Ayakha Jiyane who was killed, together with her three siblings, by her stepfather in Pinetown on Tuesday.

During the moving memorial service school principal, Sibongile Njapha remarked that the 16-year-old was a star pupil who had a bright future ahead of her, but she was robbed of this.

Ayakha's mother, Xoli Mpungose, watched emotionally as the school choir sang an emotional tribute to their friend and leader.

School principal Sibongile Njapha said the school has lost one of its greatest.

"Ladies and gentlemen, I knew that at the end of the matric year her name would be in the top 10 learners in KZN. The manner in which she carries herself, the manner in which she walked...a lady of note."

Student representative member Mapaseka Mtshali said learners at the school had lost a leader and mentor.

"I'm still in denial that she is gone. It hasn't quite sunk in. You were a legend and this school honoured to be blessed with your brain and soul."

Friends and family said Jiyane was a shining star and an intelligent young woman who shared a deep love for science. They also added that the country has lost an opportunity to benefit from a promising life.

Jiyane and her siblings will be laid to rest on Sunday.

FATHER ACCUSED OF QUADRUPLE MURDER ABANDONS BAIL

The man accused of murdering his three children and a stepdaughter in Pinetown has abandoned his bail application.

Sibusiso Mpungose appeared in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on Friday, looking frail and distressed.

He is accused of killing the children after learning that his wife planned to divorce him.

Mpungose was arrested on Wednesday after his children’s bodies were discovered on Tuesday.

He has been charged with four counts of murder.

The matter has been postponed to 9 October 2019 for further investigation.

Timeline

Comments

