Man accused of hanging his 4 children in Pinetown abandons bail bid

Sibusiso Mpungose was arrested on Wednesday after his children’s bodies were discovered on Tuesday.

PINETOWN - The man accused of murdering his three children and a stepdaughter in Pinetown has abandoned his bail application.

Sibusiso Mpungose appeared in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on Friday, looking frail and distressed.

He is accused of killing the children after learning that his wife planned to divorce him.

The NPA's Natasha Kara: "The accused appeared today in the Pinetown Magistrate's Court and was charged with four counts of murder and the matter has been postponed to 9 October for further investigation. The accused did mention in court that he would be abandoning his application for bail so the matter will be remanded for further investigation."