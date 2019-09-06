Makhura working with all political parties to bring calm to Gauteng

Following a week of violence, looting and tension in Gauteng, Premier David Makhura said that all members within the legislature had been working to calm the situation.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura said that he was continuing to work with all political parties to bring calm to the province.

Makhura was speaking in Germiston on Thursday following unrest and looting in various areas including Jeppestown, the Johannesburg CBD, Katlehong and Tshwane.

He said that the IFP had helped in the hostels while the DA and EFF also helped.

"I went around on Tuesday with the leadership of the DA, the ACDP and the EFF. Later in the afternoon I also linked up with the leadership of the IFP, particularly when we dealt with the hostel in Jeppestown."

The premier said that legislature sittings had been canceled so that members could speak to the people.

Makhura said that the mayors of Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekhuruleni were trying their best to restore calm.