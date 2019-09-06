Lions' Cronje expecting tough Currie Cup final against Cheetahs
Lions captain Ross Cronje said that final's rugby was a different ball game and believed he would embrace the atmosphere even though they were playing away.
CAPE TOWN - Golden Lions captain and scrumhalf Ross Cronje said he was looking forward to playing in another Currie Cup final and was expecting a tough game against the Cheetahs.
Cronje was the man of the match in the 2015 final when the Lions beat Western Province 32-24.
The men from Joburg made one change from last week's semifinal win against the Griquas in Kimberley.
Cronje said that final's rugby was a different ball game and believed he would embrace the atmosphere even though they were playing away.
"We are focusing on this weekend - its a completely different ballgame and challenge playing in the final. There is bit more pressure but at the same time I don't think youngsters know what pressure is these days," says Cronje.
"There's nothing better than running in front of more than 40,000 spectators - if it's for you or against you, either way, you want to prove them right. So there's no better feeling of running in front of a packed stadium. We've been better away from home this season but it's just a mindset at the end of the day. These youngsters coming through, they'll play anyway."
Popular in Sport
-
Gone in 10 minutes: There may be more tickets for Federer vs Nadal's CT clash
-
Mapimpi hat-trick guides Boks to convincing win over Japan
-
Caster Semenya signs for Sasol League's JVW Football Club
-
Bafana players released after opponents withdraw over xenophobia attacks
-
Cape Town City snap up forward Fagrie Lakay
-
Call for calm amid probe into murder of SA boxing champ Leighandre Jegels
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.