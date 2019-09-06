Lion's Cronje expecting tough Currie Cup final against Cheetahs

Lions captain Ross Cronje said that final's rugby was a different ball game and believed he would embrace the atmosphere even though they were playing away.

CAPE TOWN - Golden Lions captain and scrumhalf Ross Cronje said he was looking forward to playing in another Currie Cup final and was expecting a tough game against the Cheetahs.

Cronje was the man of the match in the 2015 final when the Lions beat Western Province 32-24.

The men from Joburg made one change from last week's semifinal win against the Griquas in Kimberley.

"We are focusing on this weekend - its a completely different ballgame and challenge playing in the final. There is bit more pressure but at the same time I don't think youngsters know what pressure is these days," says Cronje.

"There's nothing better than running in front of more than 40,000 spectators - if it's for you or against you, either way, you want to prove them right. So there's no better feeling of running in front of a packed stadium. We've been better away from home this season but it's just a mindset at the end of the day. These youngsters coming through, they'll play anyway."