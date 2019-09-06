eThekwini's new mayor told to restore service delivery, root out corruption

The eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality on Thursday elected Mxolisi Kaunda as the new mayor.

DURBAN - Opposition parties in the eThekwini council said the new city leadership must focus on restoring basic service delivery, enforcing accountability, and rooting out corruption.

The eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality on Thursday elected Mxolisi Kaunda as the new mayor. Kaunda was previously the KwaZulu-Natal MEC for transport.

Former KZN finance MEC Belinda Scott was elected the new deputy mayor, while the speaker was Weziwe Thusi, the former MEC for social development.

Opposition parties said the newly elected leadership should resolve basic service delivery and administrative issues at the municipality.

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) lambasted the African National Congress’ (ANC) choice for new executive committee members, which included people who had never been councillors before.

“You need people who have experience. You don’t need to take people who were not councillors and then they are parachuted to the executive committee. To me that’s an insult to the people of eThekwini and ANC councillors of who have been there for a very long time,” said Mdu Nkosi of the IFP.

Nkosi said now that Zandile Gumede was removed as mayor, the party would focus on the removal of 62 councillors who were reported to be linked to her corruption case as well as city manager Sipho Nzuza who was reported to be a witness in the matter.