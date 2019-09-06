eThekwini's new mayor told to restore service delivery, root out corruption
The eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality on Thursday elected Mxolisi Kaunda as the new mayor.
DURBAN - Opposition parties in the eThekwini council said the new city leadership must focus on restoring basic service delivery, enforcing accountability, and rooting out corruption.
The eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality on Thursday elected Mxolisi Kaunda as the new mayor. Kaunda was previously the KwaZulu-Natal MEC for transport.
Former KZN finance MEC Belinda Scott was elected the new deputy mayor, while the speaker was Weziwe Thusi, the former MEC for social development.
Opposition parties said the newly elected leadership should resolve basic service delivery and administrative issues at the municipality.
The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) lambasted the African National Congress’ (ANC) choice for new executive committee members, which included people who had never been councillors before.
“You need people who have experience. You don’t need to take people who were not councillors and then they are parachuted to the executive committee. To me that’s an insult to the people of eThekwini and ANC councillors of who have been there for a very long time,” said Mdu Nkosi of the IFP.
Nkosi said now that Zandile Gumede was removed as mayor, the party would focus on the removal of 62 councillors who were reported to be linked to her corruption case as well as city manager Sipho Nzuza who was reported to be a witness in the matter.
More in Politics
-
Ramaphosa: Violence against women is a crime against our common humanity
-
Parliament set for snap debate on xenophobia attacks
-
NPA makes decision on Malema firearm matter but won't announce it just yet
-
FIC ready to explain reasons for handing over Ramaphosa’s statements to PP
-
Ramaphosa criticised at WEF Africa for not capitalising on poll victory
-
Dirco: Bruce Koloane's fate in Zondo Inquiry's hands after his resignation
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.