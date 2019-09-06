View all in Latest
CPUT student kidnapped outside hospital, sexually assaulted

On Tuesday night, the woman was abducted outside Tygerberg Hospital and sexually assault.

44 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - There seems to be no end to the attacks on women.

A nursing student has become the latest victim.

On Tuesday night, the woman was abducted outside Tygerberg Hospital and sexually assault.

The Cape Peninsula University of Technology nursing student has received medical treatment and counselling at Karl Bremer Hospital's Thuthuzela Care centre.

The Western Cape Health Department's Nomawethu Sbukwana: "The minister condemns thee horrific attacks on students and she is working together with the SAPS around the circumstances of this attack."

The department said that after her attack she was released.

Officials said that they had visited the victim and would assist her on the path to healing.

