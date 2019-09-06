View all in Latest
CPUT ‘saddened’ by news of abducted, raped first year nursing student

The woman was attacked outside Tygerberg Hospital on Tuesday evening.

The Cape Peninsula University of Technology. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
The Cape Peninsula University of Technology. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
34 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) on Friday said it was saddened by the news that a first-year nursing student has been abducted and raped.

The woman was attacked outside Tygerberg Hospital on Tuesday evening.

CPUT spokesperson Lauren Kansley said: “We’re grateful to the first responders like the Thuthuzela Care Centre where she received treatment after the incident. The nurses embody the principles of values of empathy and for this to happen to someone who was studying towards a career of ultimately of going to be in the service of others is very sad.”

CPUT suspended all academic activities Friday and on Monday to show support.

