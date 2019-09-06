Comoran president vows nation will be an emerging economy by 2030

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
Go

Comoran president vows nation will be an emerging economy by 2030

The president has warned against further unrest in the Indian Ocean archipelago, saying it must devote itself to economic development.

Azali Assoumani, President of the Union of Comoros. Picture: United Nations Photo
Azali Assoumani, President of the Union of Comoros. Picture: United Nations Photo
one day ago

MORONI - Comoran President Azali Assoumani has put oil revenue at the centre of his development plans, vowing to make the Comoros an "emerging economy" by 2030.

He took the oath of office in May, two months after his controversial re-election, pledging to take "appeasement measures" to quell accusations of election fraud.

Azali was credited with nearly 60% of the vote in the March polls, an outcome rejected as fraudulent by the opposition along with many observers.

His 12 opposition challengers stayed away from the swearing-in ceremony, accusing the president of undermining democracy in the poor former French colony.

Speaking to a crowd of around 10,000 people in a stadium in the capital Moroni, Azali said he wanted to relaunch dialogue and pledged to announce "appeasement measures".

But he warned against any further unrest in the Indian Ocean archipelago, saying it must devote itself to economic development.

Azali seized power in a coup in 1999, and was re-elected in a 2016 vote marred by violence and allegations of irregularities.

Timeline

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA