Caster Semenya signs for Sasol League's JVW Football Club

The 800-meter runner has announced she has signed for the Gauteng-based JVW Football Club, owned by Banyana Banyana captain, Janine van Wyk.

JOHANNESBURG - Double gold Olympic medallist Caster Semenya has confirmed a career switch after signing up for an amateur football team.

The 800-meter runner has announced she has signed for the Gauteng-based JVW Football Club, owned by Banyana Banyana captain, Janine van Wyk. Semenya will join up with the team in 2020.

At the Standard Bank Women Conference last month, Semenya – who will not be able to defend her world 800m title he World Athletics Championships due to the implementation of the IAAF’s controversial female eligibility rules – spoke of her career options should she be forced to quit running.

“My plan is to run until I’m 35,” she admitted. “We still have Comrades Marathon if we were to go a little bit crazy and then there is still soccer. I think I still have unfinished business with playing soccer… I’m still going to do it.”

Semenya will join other high-profile players such as Nompumelelo Nyandeni, Mamello Makhabane, and Amanda Dlamini (former Banyana Banyana Captain) in playing for the team who play in the Safa Sasol League.

Van Wyk, who recently moved to Danish club Fortuna Hjorring, is delighted with the signing of Semenya.

"I am extremely elated to have such an iconic athlete join my football club,” she said. "I am absolutely honoured that out of all the other women’s clubs around the world, she has chosen JVW as the club where she would like to start showcasing her football skills."

"I welcomed her at her first training with the team on Tuesday and was impressed to see that she definitely has all the fundamentals. I look forward to her working with Coach Ciara and our First Team where I am sure she will sharpen up and get ready to play in 2020. Although I won’t be here for the rest of the year, as I have just signed with Fortuna Hjorring, I have no doubt that Caster will fit right in and enjoy her time at the club."