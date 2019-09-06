Cape Town City snap up forward Fagrie Lakay

Fagrie Lakay, who was a free agent, was released by Wits this week.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town City FC have announced the signing of former Bidvest Wits forward Fagrie Lakay.

Lakay, who was a free agent, was released by Wits this week.

He only joined Wits from SuperSport United in January 2019 but had since been linked with a move to his hometown club, Cape Town City.

The Citizens announced on their official Twitter account on Friday morning