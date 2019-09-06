Britain’s Lord Hain: History will judge Robert Mugabe harshly
Hain called the ousted Zimbabwe president a classical example of a liberator who betrayed the values of the struggle he championed.
PRETORIA/JOHANNESBURG - Former anti-apartheid activist and British Foreign Office Minister Lord Peter Hain said history would judge Robert Mugabe harshly.
He called the ousted Zimbabwe president a classical example of a liberator who betrayed the values of the struggle he championed.
Hain said he did not feel grief about Mugabe’s death in Singapore at the age of 95.
“I can’t say that I’m sorry because he betrayed every one of those values of the freedom struggle of democracy, human rights and social justice and came to preside over a corrupt regime,” he said.
He recalled how during a meeting in London in 1999, Mugabe patted him on the knee and called him “one of us” for his anti-apartheid activism.
The following day, he viscously attacked the then-British Minister blaming him for a gay rights activist making a citizen’s arrest on Mugabe for his notorious homophobia.
Hain went on to advocate sanctions against Mugabe for his human rights abuses.
VIDEO: Robert Mugabe dies at 95
'THE ARCHITECTURE OF EVIL'
Meanwhile, some Zimbabweans living in South Africa have told Eyewitness News that Mugabe has left a bad legacy.
Kalvin Muramba left Zimbabwe in 2007 said: “Mugabe is dead, but the man has left a very bad legacy. He has left Zimbabwe in ruins, he was the architecture of evil [and] brutality.”
Muramba explained how he left the country: “When operatives came to my house, I heard them walking through my yard and I had to escape through the window and ran to South Africa.
Some of those who refused to speak on the record said they won’t even bother to attend Mugabe’s funeral since the incumbent President Emmerson Mnangagwa was worse than him.
Mugabe governed Zimbabwe for almost four decades before he was removed from power.
