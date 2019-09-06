'Bang Bang': Nicki Minaj stuns fans with retirement announcement

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
Go

'Bang Bang': Nicki Minaj stuns fans with retirement announcement

The Rapper gave the news to her 20 million Twitter followers, although she had not previously said she was either pregnant or married.

‘Anaconda’ hitmaker Nicki Minaj. Picture: @nickiminaj/Instagram
‘Anaconda’ hitmaker Nicki Minaj. Picture: @nickiminaj/Instagram
one hour ago

LOS ANGELES - Rapper Nicki Minaj took fans by surprise on Thursday with an announcement that she was retiring from the music business to “have my family.”

Minaj, 36, gave the news to her 20 million Twitter followers, although she had not previously said she was either pregnant or married.

“I’ve decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me,” the singer wrote.

Minaj said in June that she planned to marry boyfriend Kenneth “Zoo” Petty, and in August she changed her Twitter name to Mrs.Petty but did not say whether a wedding had taken place.

The Starships singer burst onto the music scene 10 years ago with her first album Pink Friday and is known for her outspoken comments, feuds with other singers, colorful wigs and alter egos.

One of only a handful of female rappers, she won six American Music Awards, became a controversial judge on American Idol and was included on 2016 Time 100 list of the most influential people in the world.

Minaj’s fans were stunned by the news.

“She really just up and left,” asked a fan called MICAH on Twitter.

“This is my cue to leave earth,” wrote Bubbles.

Timeline

Popular in Lifestyle

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA