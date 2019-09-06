Amy'Leigh de Jager's family dismisses claims of mom’s involvement in abduction

Three people have since been arrested, including a Laerskool Kollegepark in Vanderbijlpark teacher who was close to Amy'Leigh's mother.

JOHANNESBURG – The family of little Amy'Leigh de Jager has slammed reports that her mother could be involved in her kidnapping.

The grade R learner was snatched next to her mother's car by four people on Monday. However, she was later set free unharmed.

Three people have since been arrested, including a person who is known to the family, while the other is a teacher at the Laerskool Kollegepark in Vanderbijlpark.

It has also been reported the teacher is a close friend of the child's mother.

Martin Brower, Amy'Leigh's grandfather said: "There are some rumours... it’s somebody that has social groups that spoke about some nonsense and just spread the word. It’s all just bad talk."

At the same time, Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi on Thursday said security would be beefed up at the school following the abduction of the six-year-old girl.

“The school will immediately up its security arrangements, they’ve appointed a security firm to guard the gates of the school and also to ensure that the premises are safe. Secondly, they’ve topped up their CCTV monitoring tools around the school,” Lesufi said.

Additional reporting by Bonga Dlulane