Ambulance crew held up, robbed in Nyanga
Police are investigating a case of armed robbery after two members of the Metro Ambulance Services were robbed on Friday morning in Lusaka, Nyanga.
CAPE TOWN - Police are investigating a case of armed robbery after two members of the Metro Ambulance Services were robbed on Friday morning in Lusaka, Nyanga.
It is alleged that the two were on their way to attend to a call in Ntambanane Street in Old Crossroads but the navigator led them to Nyanga.
While they were waiting for their controller to confirm the address, they were approached by two unknown armed suspects who instructed them to open their doors and demanded money and cellular telephones.
They got away with the members' two cellphones and a wallet.
No injuries have been reported.
The police's Siyabulela Malo: "The circumstances around this incident are being investigated with no arrests being made so far. Police urge anyone who might have witnessed the incident to contact the Nyanga SAPS at 021 380 3304."
