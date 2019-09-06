AfriForum to ‘closely monitor’ Malema’s firearm case by NPA

The prosecuting authority confirmed on Thursday that it had made a decision on whether to proceed with the case against the leader of the red berets but would not announce it just yet.

JOHANNESBURG - Lobby group AfriForum on Friday said it would be closely monitoring the manner in which the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) handled the firearm case related to Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema.

The prosecuting authority confirmed on Thursday that it had made a decision on whether to proceed with the case against the leader of the red berets but would not announce it just yet.

Malema is accused of unlawfully discharging a rifle at a political rally in the Eastern Cape at the party's fifth-anniversary celebrations last year.

The NPA said while it has made a decision in the case against the EFF leader, it has referred the docket back to investigators.

Eyewitness News understands this is to obtain warning statements from the suspects.

AfriForum said while they were the complainants in the matter, they were not being provided with proper feedback and were largely kept in the dark.

The lobby group said it appeared Malema was being treated differently compared to ordinary citizens which was why it would closely monitor developments.

While the incident was recorded last year, the EFF claimed Malema was, in fact, pretending to shoot the rifle in front of supporters while fireworks were going off.