3 suspects arrested in Mitchells Plain drugs, guns bust
Officers in Mitchells Plain were conducting operations when they received a tipoff regarding firearms and drugs that were being kept at premises in Tafelsig.
CAPE TOWN – Cape Town Police have arrested three suspects in connection with unlicensed firearms and ammunition.
Officers in Mitchells Plain were conducting operations when they received a tipoff regarding firearms and drugs that were being kept at Tafelsig premises.
Police spokesperson Mihlali Majikela said, “Members attached to Mitchells Plain SAPS were conducting crime operation duties when they received a tip-off regarding firearms and drugs. Members discovered seven rounds of ammunition with a magazine and seven bags of dagga.”
