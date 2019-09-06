3 Altron Nexus execs placed under precautionary suspension
This follows an investigation that has revealed potential internal irregularities.
JOHANNESBURG - Three senior executives of Altron Nexus, a subsidiary of JSE-listed technology company Altron, have been placed on precautionary suspension.
This follows an investigation that has revealed potential internal irregularities.
In a statement released on Friday, the company said it received information from whistle-blowers and investigated.
The preliminary findings revealed potential deviations from procurement processes, involving an estimated R23 million and early profit recognition of about R20 million in the 2018 financial year.
“We view these allegations in a serious light. Accordingly, this investigation is in line with our zero-tolerance to unethical conduct, despite the amounts not being material to Altron’s financial position. Over the past three years, we have been steadfast in building a culture of good governance driven by our values of openness, honesty and integrity. Our employees are now able to come forward with any claims of misconduct without any fear of retaliation,” said Altron Group CE Mteto Nyati.
Popular in Business
-
Old Mutual court bid to bar Moyo from returning to work dismissed
-
Ramaphosa: Xenophobic attacks have damaged economy, confidence in SA
-
Huawei shows off 'most powerful' chipset as forges ahead with 5G smartphone plan
-
Kganyago: Africa's economic outlook positive
-
SA's auto sector in line for $4bn investment boost - industry body
-
Pityana calls for softening of borders in Africa as WEF summit closes
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.