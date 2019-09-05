Yaas! Ndlovu Youth Choir makes SA proud again, reaches AGT finals
The Limpopo choir has cruised through the competition since blowing American audiences away.
CAPE TOWN - The Ndlovu Youth Choir is through to the finals of America's Got Talent.
The Limpopo choir has cruised through the competition, blowing American audiences away with their performances.
This time, it was their South African twist to the hit song Higher Love that did the trick.
WATCH: Ndlovu Youth Choir gets judges dancing before reaching finals
Our hope is that our performance inspired you to a ‘Higher Love’. We are one world. #agt #ubuntu 🙏🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/Mrw2q2waVa— Ndlovu Youth Choir (@ChoirAfrica) September 4, 2019
We are proud ambassadors of the true spirit of South Africa. #Ubuntu 🇿🇦🙏🏾🙌🏾 https://t.co/q6CqQL0k0i— Ndlovu Youth Choir (@ChoirAfrica) September 4, 2019
We are so excited after our performance at @AGT. To cap a perfect day we even bumped into @SimonCowell on the red carpet. #agt pic.twitter.com/6NXZLOD9An— Ndlovu Youth Choir (@ChoirAfrica) September 4, 2019
