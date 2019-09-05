View all in Latest
Yaas! Ndlovu Youth Choir makes SA proud again, reaches AGT finals

The Limpopo choir has cruised through the competition since blowing American audiences away.

Members of the Ndlovu Youth Choir pose after reaching the finals of America's Got Talent on 4 September 2019. Picture: @ChoirAfrica/Twitter
Members of the Ndlovu Youth Choir pose after reaching the finals of America's Got Talent on 4 September 2019. Picture: @ChoirAfrica/Twitter
31 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Ndlovu Youth Choir is through to the finals of America's Got Talent.

The Limpopo choir has cruised through the competition, blowing American audiences away with their performances.

This time, it was their South African twist to the hit song Higher Love that did the trick.

WATCH: Ndlovu Youth Choir gets judges dancing before reaching finals

