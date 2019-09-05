West Africa wealth inequalities reaching extreme levels: report
A report by Oxfam and Development Finance International shows that the wealthiest 1% of West Africans own more than everyone else in the region combined.
DAKAR - West Africa suffers the most inequalities on the continent but many governments prefer to ignore problems despite economic growth, a report by Oxfam and Development Finance International said on Tuesday.
According to the "West Africa Inequality Crisis" report, six of the ten fastest-growing economies in Africa were in West Africa, with Ivory Coast, Ghana and Senegal among the world's 10 fastest-growing economies.
"In most countries the benefits of this unprecedented economic growth have gone to a tiny few," the report said.
"Inequality has reached extreme levels in the region, and today the wealthiest 1% of West Africans own more than everyone else in the region combined."
The report said the vast majority of West Africans were "denied the most essential elements of a dignified life, such as quality education, healthcare and decent jobs".
In Nigeria, for example, the wealth of the five richest Nigerian men combined stands at $29.9 billion – more than the country’s entire budget in 2017, the report said.
Rather than tackle inequality, some of the region's governments were underfunding public services, such as health and education, and failing to tackle corruption, Oxfam's regional director Adama Coulibaly said.
The report called on governments to do more to promote progressive taxation, boost social spending, strengthen labour market protection, invest in agriculture and strengthen land rights for smallholders.
For example, it said the region loses an estimated $9.6 billion annually because of corporate tax incentives offered by governments to attract investors.
But not all governments were tackling inequality the same way. Cape Verde, Mauritania and Senegal were among the most committed to reducing inequalities, it said, while Nigeria, Niger and Sierra Leone were among the least.
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.