WATCH LIVE: Krivani Pillay gives evidence on SABC editorial interference

PRETORIA - The state capture commission of inquiry is hearing more evidence of direct interference in the SABC’s editorial processes and the culture of fear that which permeated from the office of former chief operations officer, Hlaudi Motsoeneng.

Executive producer Krivani Pillay is scheduled to testify on Thursday.

WATCH: Krivani Pillay gives evidence on SABC editorial interference