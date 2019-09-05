View all in Latest
UWC student questioned over sex assault claims as campus mourns Jesse Hess

Police members were called to a residence in the early hours of Wednesday morning after a group of students had gathered to point out individuals who they claim were rapists.

The University of the Western Cape. Picture: Supplied.
The University of the Western Cape. Picture: Supplied.
4 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – Police said a University of the Western Cape (UWC) student was taken in for questioning following accusations by fellow students that he sexually assaulted someone.

Police officials were called to a residence in the early hours of Wednesday morning after a group of students had gathered to point out individuals who they claim were rapists.

Officers responded to a complaint at the Kovacs Residence. Police said it was alleged that a student had sexually assaulted a woman.

Authorities will now look into these claims. The alleged suspect was then taken away and was being questioned.

Tensions at the university were high ahead of a memorial service held at the institution to commemorate 19-year-old theology student Jesse Hess.

She and her grandfather, aged 85, were killed at their Parow flat last Friday.

