UWC student questioned over sex assault claims as campus mourns Jesse Hess
Police members were called to a residence in the early hours of Wednesday morning after a group of students had gathered to point out individuals who they claim were rapists.
CAPE TOWN – Police said a University of the Western Cape (UWC) student was taken in for questioning following accusations by fellow students that he sexually assaulted someone.
Police officials were called to a residence in the early hours of Wednesday morning after a group of students had gathered to point out individuals who they claim were rapists.
Officers responded to a complaint at the Kovacs Residence. Police said it was alleged that a student had sexually assaulted a woman.
Authorities will now look into these claims. The alleged suspect was then taken away and was being questioned.
Tensions at the university were high ahead of a memorial service held at the institution to commemorate 19-year-old theology student Jesse Hess.
She and her grandfather, aged 85, were killed at their Parow flat last Friday.
#JesseHess #AmINext Inside the main hall at UWC. Hundreds of students are inside the venue and in the foyer, listening carefully to the messages from the speakers who are speaking fondly about Hess, who was a first year student. SF pic.twitter.com/L6TLx6ztAg— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 4, 2019
#JesseHess #AmINext Pictures of Jesse has been placed on the stage. Students from the English Dept follows the SRC representative who has told the crowd it’s not only Jesse’s family who’ve lost a loved one, the entire UWC has lost her. SF pic.twitter.com/pJaMIuKLSR— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 4, 2019
