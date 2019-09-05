UCT students remember Uyinene Mrewetyana, say they're living in fear
Thousands filled Sarah Baartman Plaza at UCT to pay tribute to the life lost.
CAPE TOWN - We are all wounded and angry.
This is what University of Cape Town chancellor Graca Machel said at the memorial service of Uyinene Mrewetyana held on Wednesday.
The 19-year-old's life came to a tragic end when she was raped and murdered at a Claremont post office nearly two weeks ago.
UCT students and staff, dressed in black, joined Mrwetyana's family to pay their respects.
#AmINext Thousands of UCT students, staff and others have filled the Jammie Plaza on campus for a memorial service to be held for slain student #UyineneMrwetyana .LP pic.twitter.com/UrB3G73f4w— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 4, 2019
#UyineneMrwetyana #AmINext Students have joined together in song while they wait for slain student, Nene’s family to arrive. LP pic.twitter.com/Hh9Gf05gbG— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 4, 2019
#UyineneMrwetyana #AmINext Students at her memorial service say change is needed during this dark time in SA. LP pic.twitter.com/GBBykqzDmh— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 4, 2019
#UyineneMrwetyana #AmINext The UCT choir took to the stage following the arrival of Nene’s family. LP pic.twitter.com/MwNrgsN9ZV— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 4, 2019
Students say they're in a constant state of fear on and off campus.
A friend fought back his tears as remembered the young woman fondly known as "Nene".
"As an 18-year-old gender-fluid gay, I'm angry. South Africa, you have failed us, we are afraid."
UCT chancellor Graca Machel urged boys and men to hold the fairer sex in a high regard.
"Respect girls the same way you would your sister. These boys would kill someone if his sister is abused but they're abusers of another person's sister."
