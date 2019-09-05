UCT students remember Uyinene Mrewetyana, say they're living in fear

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
Go

UCT students remember Uyinene Mrewetyana, say they're living in fear

Thousands filled Sarah Baartman Plaza at UCT to pay tribute to the life lost.

Thousands of UCT students, staff and others filled the Sarah Baartman Plaza on campus for a memorial service held for slain student Uyinene Mrwetyana on 4 September 2019. Picture: Lizell Persens/EWN
Thousands of UCT students, staff and others filled the Sarah Baartman Plaza on campus for a memorial service held for slain student Uyinene Mrwetyana on 4 September 2019. Picture: Lizell Persens/EWN
12 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - We are all wounded and angry.

This is what University of Cape Town chancellor Graca Machel said at the memorial service of Uyinene Mrewetyana held on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old's life came to a tragic end when she was raped and murdered at a Claremont post office nearly two weeks ago.

Thousands filled Sarah Baartman Plaza to pay tribute to the life lost.

UCT students and staff, dressed in black, joined Mrwetyana's family to pay their respects.

Students say they're in a constant state of fear on and off campus.

A friend fought back his tears as remembered the young woman fondly known as "Nene".

"As an 18-year-old gender-fluid gay, I'm angry. South Africa, you have failed us, we are afraid."

UCT chancellor Graca Machel urged boys and men to hold the fairer sex in a high regard.

"Respect girls the same way you would your sister. These boys would kill someone if his sister is abused but they're abusers of another person's sister."

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA