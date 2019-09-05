UCT students remember Uyinene Mrewetyana, say they're living in fear

Thousands filled Sarah Baartman Plaza at UCT to pay tribute to the life lost.

CAPE TOWN - We are all wounded and angry.

This is what University of Cape Town chancellor Graca Machel said at the memorial service of Uyinene Mrewetyana held on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old's life came to a tragic end when she was raped and murdered at a Claremont post office nearly two weeks ago.

Thousands filled Sarah Baartman Plaza to pay tribute to the life lost.

UCT students and staff, dressed in black, joined Mrwetyana's family to pay their respects.

#AmINext Thousands of UCT students, staff and others have filled the Jammie Plaza on campus for a memorial service to be held for slain student #UyineneMrwetyana .LP pic.twitter.com/UrB3G73f4w — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 4, 2019

#UyineneMrwetyana #AmINext Students have joined together in song while they wait for slain student, Nene’s family to arrive. LP pic.twitter.com/Hh9Gf05gbG — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 4, 2019

#UyineneMrwetyana #AmINext Students at her memorial service say change is needed during this dark time in SA. LP pic.twitter.com/GBBykqzDmh — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 4, 2019

#UyineneMrwetyana #AmINext The UCT choir took to the stage following the arrival of Nene’s family. LP pic.twitter.com/MwNrgsN9ZV — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 4, 2019

Students say they're in a constant state of fear on and off campus.

A friend fought back his tears as remembered the young woman fondly known as "Nene".

"As an 18-year-old gender-fluid gay, I'm angry. South Africa, you have failed us, we are afraid."

UCT chancellor Graca Machel urged boys and men to hold the fairer sex in a high regard.

"Respect girls the same way you would your sister. These boys would kill someone if his sister is abused but they're abusers of another person's sister."