Rondebosch Boys High takes a stand against women abuse
The pupils wrote messages of support and handed them to representatives from Rustenburg Girls High school.
CAPE TOWN - Rondebosch Boys High School is among institutions joining civil society in protests against gender violence.
They lined up along Campground Road for a silent protest on Thursday morning.
Teacher Brandon Siljeur said: “In that process, the conscientization that took place among the boys was just elevating and then going out onto the road and the support we got.”
Siljeur said they tried to make boys become men and teach them respect.
“This is a symbol of our support for women and also our stand against the abuse of women.”
