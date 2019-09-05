Ramaphosa to attend funeral of slain Uyinene Mrwetyana
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday said he would be travelling to the Eastern Cape on Friday to attend the funeral of slain University of Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana.
The 19-year-old was raped and killed allegedly by a Post Office employee in Cape Town last week.
Her murder sparked outrage and prompted renewed calls for government to act harshly against perpetrators of gender-based violence.
Thousands of protestors marched to Parliament on Thursday to vent their anger over the scourge.
The demonstrators are calling on Ramaphosa to declare the issue a state of emergency.
Facing pressure, Ramaphosa addressed the protestors outside Parliament earlier on Thursday.
“It is important for Uyinene’s family, but it is also important for you. This, I will be doing in consideration of this that has happened.”
