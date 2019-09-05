Probe ordered into how Uyinene Mrwetyana’s killer allowed to work at Post Office

The accused was arrested recently and has confessed to raping and killing Uyinene Mrwetyana.

CAPE TOWN - The Communication’s Minister is demanding answers as to how a man arrested for the murder of a 19-year-old woman was allowed to work for the Post Office.

Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has ordered an investigation.

“We’re investigating his convictions and why he was employed on the frontline.”

She was attacked inside a Claremont Post Office late last month.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has confirmed that he does have a previous criminal record.

Meanwhile, a woman has described to CapeTalk her interaction with the man accused of Mrwetyana’s murder.

Alice Cropper was assisted by the man recently.

After learning of Mrwetyana’s sexual assault and murder, Cropper spoke of her interaction with the accused.

Cropper claimed that when she went to police to report her experience, officers were not helpful at first.

"I also think there are more people who have dealt with this guy. He apparently also handed a 15-year-old a letter and told her to go back but she did not. There are many of these stories."