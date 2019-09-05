Pinetown quadruple murder suspect to appear in court today
The mother of the four murdered children, Xoli Mpungose, told KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Social Development Nonhlanhla Khoza that she had served the suspect with divorce papers due to domestic issues.
DURBAN - The man suspected of murdering his three children, aged between four and 10, as well as his 16-year-old stepdaughter, is expected to appear in the Pinetown Magistrate's Court on Thursday morning.
The man went into hiding after allegedly killing the children on Tuesday.
Police found and arrested him in Clermont, north of Durban, on Wednesday.
Mpungose said that she had been considerate to him, given his financial situation.
She said that she had offered him half of her personal assets and he had signed divorce papers.
The 39-year school teacher said that by losing her children, she had lost everything she held dear.
The suspect faces four counts of murder.
WATCH: Pinetown quadruple murders labeled as 'deep-seated hatred towards women'
