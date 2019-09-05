View all in Latest
NPA makes decision on Malema firearm matter but won't announce it just yet

EFF leader Julius Malema is accused of unlawfully discharging a rifle at a political rally in the Eastern Cape at the party’s fifth anniversary celebrations last year.

EFF leader Julius Malema and EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee (right) in the High Court in Pretoria on 4 July 2019. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
one minute ago

PRETORIA - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has confirmed it has made a decision in relation to the firearm case against Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema but said it would not announce it just yet.

Malema is accused of unlawfully discharging a rifle at a political rally in the Eastern Cape at the party’s fifth-anniversary celebrations last year.

While the incident was recorded, the EFF claimed that Malema was, in fact, pretending to shoot the weapon while fireworks were going off.

The short clip that went viral last year depicted Malema taking a rifle from a security guard and firing it into the air.

More than a year after lobby group AfriForum opened a criminal case against Malema, the NPA’s Luxolo Yali said that prosecutor’s had made a decision.

"We looked at the docket and made a decision but at the moment the docket has been taken back to the police for them to liaise with the suspects in this matter to afford them whatever opportunity they want to exhaust before we can announce the decision."

It is understood that warning statements would be taken from the suspects before the decision was announced.

