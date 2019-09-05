Nigeria to take ‘tougher’ stance against SA following xenophobic attacks

The Nigerian government said it had drawn what it called ‘a red line’ with South Africa over the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in the country.

ABUJA - The Nigerian government has indicated that it will take a tougher stance against South Africa if the current attacks on its citizens continued.

Nigeria's Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama gave this indication ahead of Thursday’s meeting by President's Muhammadu Buhari's special envoy and President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The Nigerian government said it had drawn what it called ‘a red line’ with South Africa over the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in the country.

Onyeama spoke to journalists after meeting with the president.

Buhari in Abuja also confirmed that Nigeria would recall her ambassador to South Africa over the matter for a briefing.

“What is happening in South Africa is totally unacceptable. We will not accept it. Enough is enough, we’re going to have to address it once and for all," he said.

Tensions between both countries have risen since news of the latest rounds of xenophobic attacks on Nigeria business interests in South Africa spread on social media.