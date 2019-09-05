Ndabeni-Abrahams address SABC retrenchments at Zondo Inquiry

SABC board chair Bongumusa Makhathini testified at the commission earlier this week, saying Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams's move to halt retrenchments amounted to political interference.

CAPE TOWN - Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams said she would address issues regarding her decision to halt retrenchments at the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) when she appears before the Zondo Commission of Inquiry.

SABC board chair Bongumusa Makhathini testified at the commission earlier this week, saying Ndabeni-Abrahams's move amounted to political interference.

Ndabeni-Abrahams addressed the matter on the sidelines of an Artificial Intelligence Expo in Cape Town on Thursday.

Makhathini testified that they still faced resistance from politicians to bring about change at the public broadcaster.

Last year, the SABC introduced extreme cost-cutting measures, including the proposed retrenchments of 981 permanent workers and over 1,200 freelancers.

The minister said she would respond to the statement when she appears at the State Capture Inquiry herself.

“Because it's said on the commission platform, the Minister will be going to the commission to respond formally..."

Ndabeni-Abrahams said they're awaiting a response from the SABC on how it plans to resolve outstanding liquidity issues at the public broadcaster.

“We’ve written a letter, together with the minister of finance, to the SABC outlining the progress in terms of the obligation that we sent that this is how far we’ve gone and these are the issue we must address. We’re waiting for the SABC to respond and then we’ll begin to transfer the money in trenches as we had committed.”