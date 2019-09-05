Ndabeni-Abrahams address SABC retrenchments at Zondo Inquiry

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
Go

Ndabeni-Abrahams address SABC retrenchments at Zondo Inquiry

SABC board chair Bongumusa Makhathini testified at the commission earlier this week, saying Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams's move to halt retrenchments amounted to political interference.

Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams. Picture: Supplied.
Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams. Picture: Supplied.
54 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams said she would address issues regarding her decision to halt retrenchments at the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) when she appears before the Zondo Commission of Inquiry.

SABC board chair Bongumusa Makhathini testified at the commission earlier this week, saying Ndabeni-Abrahams's move amounted to political interference.

Ndabeni-Abrahams addressed the matter on the sidelines of an Artificial Intelligence Expo in Cape Town on Thursday.

Makhathini testified that they still faced resistance from politicians to bring about change at the public broadcaster.

Last year, the SABC introduced extreme cost-cutting measures, including the proposed retrenchments of 981 permanent workers and over 1,200 freelancers.

The minister said she would respond to the statement when she appears at the State Capture Inquiry herself.

“Because it's said on the commission platform, the Minister will be going to the commission to respond formally..."

Ndabeni-Abrahams said they're awaiting a response from the SABC on how it plans to resolve outstanding liquidity issues at the public broadcaster.

“We’ve written a letter, together with the minister of finance, to the SABC outlining the progress in terms of the obligation that we sent that this is how far we’ve gone and these are the issue we must address. We’re waiting for the SABC to respond and then we’ll begin to transfer the money in trenches as we had committed.”

Timeline

More in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA