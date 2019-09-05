MPs at urgent sitting agree SA is facing an economic crisis
CAPE TOWN - Members of the National Assembly on Thursday gathered for an urgent parliamentary sitting to debate South Africa’s unemployment crisis.
The debate was called for by Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane, who wants economic reforms that can shock the country’s economy back into life.
Maimane said no one could debate that South Africa was not facing an unemployment crisis.
“So, fellow South Africans, no one can debate that we are in a crisis. We need to lead, we need to work together and I’m here to call upon this house to say let’s at least do three things [and] let’s reform our politics."
The debate came not too long after the latest figures by Stats SA which showed the country’s unemployment stood at 29%, a rise of one percentage point since the previous quarter.
Economic Freedom Fighters chief whip Floyd Shivambu shifted his focus to Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s economic recovery plan which he dismissed as unworkable.
“We must not adopt the new liberal pamphlet which was used by Minister Tito Mboweni last week. It was pure nonsense and it is going to worsen the economic crisis. It’s not even going to improve economic growth.”
Most parties participating in the debate have agreed on one thing, that South Africa is facing an economic crisis and is in need of solutions.
