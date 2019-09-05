Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi to model Maxhosa Africa at NY Fashion Week
The designer behind Maxhosa Africa, whose work has found fans in the likes of Beyoncé and Alicia Keys, will share the runway with Mozambican designer Eliana Murargy.
NEW YORK – South African designer Laduma Ngxokolo is preparing to showcase his work at New York Fashion Week on Thursday, with Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi walking in his show.
The designer behind Maxhosa Africa, whose work has found fans in the likes of Beyoncé and Alicia Keys, will share the runway with Mozambican designer Eliana Murargy.
His theme for the show is, "we are kings and queens".
Ngxokolo told Eyewitness News that it would not be long before his brand was known all around the states.
“Maxhosa Africa is a brand that celebrates Africa and endorses it. We are speaking for the continent.”
View this post on Instagram
In the city of dreams! 🗽🗽🗽 Had the best morning spending time at the South African consulate meeting with our country's ambassador. We had a very productive conversation with various members of the consulate around what's happening in our country and how we can best serve the women of our nation. Was lovely to meet the vibrant @jensu1
Popular in Lifestyle
-
Lotto results: Wednesday, 4 September 2019
-
Yaas! Ndlovu Youth Choir makes SA proud again, reaches AGT finals
-
AKA, Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage voice their opinions over xenophobic attacks in SA
-
Adele feels 'alive' since split from husband
-
PowerBall results: Tuesday 3 September 2019
-
Ivory Coast bids singer DJ Arafat farewell, fans open his coffin
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.