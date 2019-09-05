Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi to model Maxhosa Africa at NY Fashion Week

The designer behind Maxhosa Africa, whose work has found fans in the likes of Beyoncé and Alicia Keys, will share the runway with Mozambican designer Eliana Murargy.

NEW YORK – South African designer Laduma Ngxokolo is preparing to showcase his work at New York Fashion Week on Thursday, with Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi walking in his show.

The designer behind Maxhosa Africa, whose work has found fans in the likes of Beyoncé and Alicia Keys, will share the runway with Mozambican designer Eliana Murargy.

His theme for the show is, "we are kings and queens".

Ngxokolo told Eyewitness News that it would not be long before his brand was known all around the states.

“Maxhosa Africa is a brand that celebrates Africa and endorses it. We are speaking for the continent.”