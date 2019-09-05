Mathie to take over as Griquas head coach
Mathie will hold the position for the 2020 and 2021 Currie Cup and SuperSport Challenge seasons.
JOHANNESBURG - The Griquas have announced that assistant coach Scott Mathie will take over the reigns from outgoing head coach Brent Janse van Rensburg.
The 36-year-old said he is looking forward to the challenge.
“I feel honoured and privileged to be entrusted with this responsibility. I am very thankful to Griquas for showing faith in my abilities to continue with the program,” he said.
The former Durban High School Director of Rugby and first team coach said consistency would be key for the team going forward.
"I want to thank Brent for all his hard work and efforts he put into this season, which allows us to build on the great foundation laid this year. Focusing on consistent improvement will be a fundamental aspect for me, which we will adopt daily leading into 2020," he said.
Janse van Rensburg meanwhile will join up with the Sharks as the forwards coach for next season’s Super Rugby campaign.
Official Press Release pic.twitter.com/kNQzY6yFpj— Griquas Rugby (@GriquasRugby) September 4, 2019
