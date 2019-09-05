Malawian NGOs want SA leaders held accountable for migration utterances

The NGOs believe those statements have resulted in the sporadic looting of foreign-owned shops.

JOHANNESBURG - Malawian civic organisations have appealed to the African Union and SADC to hold South Africa's leaders accountable for their utterances on migration in the lead-up to the May elections.

The NGOs believe those statements have resulted in the sporadic looting of foreign-owned shops.

They've called on the SADC to convene an extraordinary session of the heads of states to resolve the matter once and for all.

One hundred and fifty Malawian NGOs under the banner of Black Economic Empowerment Movement said that the AU must make a pronouncement on the black-on-black violence in South Africa.

The movement's Bright Kampaundi: "That will force the South African leadership to take responsibility on its pronouncements on foreigners it was making during the campaign period. This has a direct bearing on what is happening right now."

Kampaundi said it was saddening that the recently held SADC summit of heads of government didn't discuss the ongoing violence in South Africa.

"We are calling on SADC countries to remove barriers on people's movement."

The movement has given the SADC 21 days to respond.