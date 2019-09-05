Malawian NGOs appeal to AU, SADC to hold SA accountable for ongoing violence

They've called on SADC to convene an extraordinary session of the heads of states to resolve the matter once and for all.

JOHANNESBURG - Malawian civic organisations have appealed to the African Union (AU) and Southern African Development Community (SADC) to hold South Africa's leaders accountable for their utterances on migration in the lead-up to the May elections.

The NGOs believe those statements have resulted in the mass looting of foreign-owned shops.

They've called on SADC to convene an extraordinary session of the heads of states to resolve the matter once and for all.

One-hundred-and-fifty Malawian NGOs under the banner Black Economic Empowerment Movement said the AU must make a pronouncement on the black-on-black violence in South Africa.

The movement’s Bright Kampaundi said: “That will lead South African leadership to take responsibility for its pronouncements it made on foreigners during the [elections] campaign period. This has a direct bearing on what is happening right now."

Kampaundi said it was saddening that the recently held SADC summit, heads of government didn’t discuss the ongoing violence in the country.

“We are calling on SADC countries to remove barriers to movement. We believe if some of these things are removed, it will build the spirit of co-existence,” he added.

The movement has given SADC 21 days to respond.