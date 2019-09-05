Madagascar pull out of planned friendly with Bafana Bafana

The cancellation comes on the back of Zambia also pulling out on a planned friendly they were due to play with South Africa on 7 September.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Football Association (Safa) confirm that the match between Bafana Bafana and Madagascar scheduled for this coming Saturday at Orlando Stadium has been called off after the visitors decided to withdraw from the encounter.

The Zambian Football Association had said the decision was made in “view of the prevailing security concerns in South Africa”.