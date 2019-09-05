Lions blow as Sithole ruled out of Currie Cup final
The Lions prop is replaced in the run-on 15 by Dylan Smith with Nathan McBeth coming onto the bench.
JOHANNESBURG - Sti Sithole has been ruled out of the Currie Cup final due to a torn calf muscle sustained during training on Thursday.
The Lions prop is replaced in the run-on 15 by Dylan Smith with Nathan McBeth coming onto the bench.
The clash promises to be a pretty even contest with both sides having won four of their six-group stage matches.
The Lions inflicted one of those defeats on Saturday's opponents, running out 24-22 winners.
Both sides have also won the competition three times each in the last 20 years.
The Cheetahs though have been one of the most attacking teams in this year’s competition, running in a total 34 tries this season, more than any other side.
Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen has cautioned his chargers against the attacking play of the Free State outfit.
“They’ve got a good set-piece, they can attack from anywhere on the pitch and they want to play at a fast pace. So, for us, it’s just about staying in the moment and to be ready for anything because you never know what to expect from Free State”, he said.
Van Rooyen said Sithole’s absence would be a loss to the team.
“He had a great season, so obviously it’s a bit of a setback, but it also gives us an opportunity to blood another youngster, so Nathan comes onto the bench, which we are excited about”, he said.
The last time the two franchises met in a Currie Cup final was in 2007 where the Cheetahs, who were also playing at home, ran out 20-18 winners.
Kick-off in Bloemfontein is at 5 pm on Saturday.
Popular in Sport
-
Gone in 10 minutes: There may be more tickets for Federer vs Nadal's CT clash
-
Solskjaer responsible if Man United do not compete for title - Matic
-
Kolisi: Japan loss in 2015 made Boks stronger
-
Mathie to take over as Griquas head coach
-
Teen Andreescu rallies to meet Bencic in US Open semifinal
-
Springboks roll out big guns for Japan World Cup warm-up
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.