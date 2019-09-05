Linde to replace Smuts in Proteas T20 squad

The 27-year-old replaces Jon-Jon Smuts who has been withdrawn from the tour after failing to meet the team’s fitness standards.

JOHANNESBURG - George Linde has been called-up for the Proteas’ T20 series against India starting later this month.

The 27-year-old replaces Jon-Jon Smuts who has been withdrawn from the tour after failing to meet the team’s fitness standards.

Smuts has played eight T20s for the Proteas scoring 126 runs and taking one wicket.

His most recent outing in national colours was in February 2018 against India at SuperSport Park.

Linde is currently in India with the South Africa A side where he scored 52 not out in the second ODI and took took wickets in the third.

The Cobras all-rounder will join the Proteas upon their arrival on the sub-continent.

South Africa depart for India on Friday and will play a three-match T20 series followed by a three-match Test series across six venues starting from 15 September 2019.

T20I squad: Quinton de Kock (capt), Rassie van der Dussen (vice-capt), Temba Bavuma, Junior Dala, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi,George Linde.

Test squad: Faf du Plessis (capt), Temba Bavuma (vice-capt), Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Vernon Philander, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Heinrich Klaasen.