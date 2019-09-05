Lesufi calls for calm after panic over Katlehong school torching reports
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi warned against the spreading of fake news, saying the dissemination of inflammatory messages was irresponsible.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has appealed to parents to remain calm and has urged communities to refrain from disrupting schooling.
Lesufi said that the sporadic unrest that had hit several parts of the province was putting the safety of pupils at risk.
The MEC visited the Lungisani Primary School in Katlehong on Wednesday following reports that the institution was set alight.
This caused parents to panic and fetch their children from school.
Lesufi warned against the spreading of fake news, saying the dissemination of inflammatory messages was irresponsible.
Riots erupted in the township yesterday and the Sontonga Mall in the area was looted.
Lesufi has urged parents not to panic: "We want to assure parents that together with law enforcement agencies, we had contact with the Crime Intelligence and they classified that information as false."
