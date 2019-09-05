Krivani Pillay details how Motsoeneng canned show because he was offended
Pillay said she found out about the SABC's decision to ban protest visuals through a public statement, not internally.
PRETORIA - SAfm executive producer Krivani Pillay has described how former South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) boss Hlaudi Motsoeneng pulled a show from air because he felt offended that its hosts had debated and criticised his decision to ban visuals of protests on the public broadcaster's TV channels.
Pillay, who is a member of the so-called SABC 8, is testifying at the state capture commission of inquiry on Thursday.
On Wednesday, her colleague Foeta Krige told the commission how Motsoeneng ruled the broadcaster by decree and had people who stood in his way removed.
She said she was summoned to a meeting after a panel on The Editors show on SAfm discussed this decision.
“Forty-eight hours after the Sunday programme, Mr Motsoeneng was aggrieved that the programme criticised his decision because callers that had come in on the programme wondered about the merits of such a decision.”
Pillay told the commission what Motsoeneng said at the meeting: “We are cleaning up the organisation. People are doing their own stuff. There are many journalists outside who want to work for the SABC. The environment outside is bad; no person within the SABC is independent. You must adapt or find a job somewhere else.”
Pillay said that Motsoeneng said there couldn’t be anyone who questioned management.
WATCH: Krivani Pillay gives evidence on SABC editorial interference
