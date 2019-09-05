Kaunda to ‘prioritse’ service delivery as new eThekwini mayor

Kaunda was elected as mayor of eThekwini with a landslide victory of 108 votes beating the Democratic Alliance's Nicole Graham who received 82 votes on Thursday afternoon.

DURBAN - Newly elected eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda on Thursday said he will prioritise service delivery as he takes over from Zandile Gumede who was axed from the position by the African National Congress.

Kaunda said he will work closely with outgoing Gumede to understand the main tasks that he needs to undertake.